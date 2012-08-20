UPDATE 2-Tingyi Q2 profits fall, but shrs jump on bright outlook

* Tingyi Q2 profit falls 18.6 pct from year ago

* First annual profit decline in three quarters

* Shares touch 3-month high on margins, outlook

* Company sees increasing competition

By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s slowing growth has touched even basic consumer staples as top instant noodle maker Tingyi Holdings Corp posted its first annual profit decline in three quarters, but shares hit a 3-month high on Monday on optimism cost controls will improve margins for the rest of the year.

Hong Kong-listed Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand and a partner with PepsiCo Inc in China, reported higher first-half profits than a year ago as further growth in its instant noodle business offset sluggish demand in the beverage segment.

Of critical concern to investors, the gross profit margin rose 3.67 percentage points to 29.81 percent for six months ended June.

“The earnings showed that the company was able to control their costs, and that gave investors confidence in the company for the remainder of the year as noodles are still a basic need for the mass market despite weak macro conditions,” said Steven Leung, a director at UOB Kay Hian.

Some analysts said the company could build on its roughly 56 percent share of the $8.8 billion instant noodle market in the second half due to its strong brand recognition and aggressive marketing.

“Facing increasingly intense competition in the food and beverage industry, the group will continue to fortify its current leading market position and step up cooperation with its strategic partners...” to offer new products, the company said in a statement.

The company competes with smaller rival Uni-President China Holdings Ltd and other noodle and beverage firms.

Tingyi reported profit for the April-June quarter of $86.1 million, down 18.6 percent from $106 million in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on the first half earnings. Second-quarter profits lagged an average forecast of $102 million by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenues for the three-month period were $2.61 billion, up from $2.11 billion a year ago.

Tingyi shares, which had fallen more than 16 percent this year before the earnings report, jumped more than 7 percent to $21.30, its highest level since April 19. As of 0600 GMT, shares were trading at $21.50, up 6 percent.

GRAPPLING WITH CHINA SLOWDOWN

China’s consumer-related companies, from major appliance makers to meat processors and makers of other staple goods, are grappling with an economic slowdown that has hit demand and resulted in scores of profit warnings in the run-up to earnings season.

China’s annual economic growth cooled to 7.6 percent in the April-June period, the slackest in more than three years, confirming a downtrend that leaves full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999.

Retail sales growth in China continue to pull back this year, rising 13.1 percent in July from a year ago after logging a 17.2 percent annual growth pace in July last year.

Despite the economic slowdown, Tingyi has targeted an affluent middle class that prizes convenience and processed foods that suit an active lifestyle.

In May, Tingyi said it was setting up a $24 million joint venture with Japan ham and sausage maker Prima Meat Packers Ltd to process poultry and meat products in China as it expands its food product offerings.

In June, the company announced it would invest $220 million in new plants in Xi‘an to boost production.

H1 SHORT OF ESTIMATES

For the first six months ended June, Tingyi said its profit totalled $284.42 million, up from $229.03 million a year earlier. It lagged an average forecast of $300 million by five analysts polled by Reuters.

Tingyi said total turnover for January-June rose 9.5 percent to $4.53 billion from $4.14 billion a year earlier.

Tingyi had posted a 61.2 percent rise in profit to $198.3 million for the first quarter ended in March. That came despite a 5 percent annual decline in revenues to $1.93 billion, with the sharpest hit in the beverage division.