UPDATE 1-China instant noodle maker Tingyi's Q2 profits fall

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The impact of China’s slowing economic growth showed signs of stretching into basic consumer staples as the country’s largest instant noodle maker, Tingyi Holdings Corp, posted a drop in second quarter earnings on Monday, its first such decl ine in three quarters.

Even so, the company’s first half profits were higher, though slightly below forecasts, as further growth in its instant noodle business offset sluggish demand in the beverage segment.

Hong Kong-listed Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand and a partner with PepsiCo Inc in China, reported profit for the April-June quarter of $8 6 .1 mi llion, down 18 .6 p ercent fr om $10 6 million in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on the first half earnings.

Second-quarter profits lagged an average forecast of $ 102 million by f o ur a nalysts polled by Reuters.

Revenues for the three-months period were $ 2.61 billion , up from $ 2.11 billion a year ago.

“Facing increasingly intense competition in the food and beverage industry, the group will continue to fortify its current leading market position and step up cooperation with its strategic partners...” to offer new products, the company said in a statement.

Tingyi claims about a 56 percent share of China’s roughly $8.8 billion instant noodle market and competes with smaller rival Uni-President China Holdings Ltd

Tingyi had posted a 61.2 percent rise in profit to $198.3 million for the first quarter ended March. That came despite a 5 percent annual decline in revenues to $1.93 billion with the sharpest hit in the beverage division.

Despite the economic slowdown, the company has targeted an affluent middle class that prizes convenience and processed foods that suit an active lifestyle.

In May, Tingyi said it was setting up a $24 million joint venture with Japan ham and sausage maker Prima Meat Packers Ltd to process poultry and meat products in China as it expands its food products offerings.

In June, the company announced that it would invest $220 million in new plants in Xi‘an to boost production.

China’s consumer-related companies, from major appliance makers to meet processors and makers of other staple goods, are grappling with an economic slowdown that has hit demand and resulted in scores of profit warnings in the run-up to earnings season.

China’s annual economic growth cooled to 7.6 percent in the April-June period, the slackest in more than three years, confirming a downtrend that leaves full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999.

Retail sales growth in China continue to pull back this year, rising 13.1 percent in July from a year ago after logging a 17.2 percent annual growth pace in July last year.

H1 SHORT OF ESTIMATES

For the first six months ended June, Tingyi said its January-June profit totalled $ 2 84.42 million, up from $ 229.03 million pr ofit a year earlier .

It lagged an average forecast of $ 300 million by five analysts polled by Reuters.

Growth in the instant noodle industry is slowing due to an economic downturn that has sapped demand, although the company is expected to gain market share both in terms of value and volume in second half of 2012 due to its strong brand recognitiion, analysts said.

Shares of Tingyi have fallen more than 1 6 percent this year lagging a 8 . 2 percent gain f or the benchmark Hang Seng Index .