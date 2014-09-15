FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tingyi says noodles meet Chinese standards, after scandal hits Taiwanese supplier
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
September 15, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Tingyi says noodles meet Chinese standards, after scandal hits Taiwanese supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said its instant noodles sold in China met national safety standards, after one of its suppliers in Taiwan was forced to recall some of its products over food safety concerns.

Chinese firm Tingyi said none of its noodles in China used ingredients supplied from Taiwan-based supplier Wei Chuan Foods Corp, which earlier this month recalled some of its products after a lard oil supplier, Chang Guann Co Ltd, became the centre of a food safety scandal.

“All the instant noodles manufactured and sold by the company in mainland China do not use such raw materials or products from Taiwan,” Tingyi said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

Tingyi said all of its manufacturing processes in China complied with national safety and hygiene standards. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
