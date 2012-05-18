FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tingyi says ties up with Japan's Prima in China meat JV
May 18, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Tingyi says ties up with Japan's Prima in China meat JV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - China instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi said on Friday it is setting up a $24 million joint venture with Japan ham and sausage maker Prima Meat Packers to jointly process poultry and meat products in the mainland’s Jiangsu province.

In a securities filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said the 60:40 joint venture with Prima will help diversify its range of food products to include ham, sausage and beacon, and help strengthen its instant food business in China.

Prima is a 40 percent owned unit of Itochu Corp. A source close to Tingyi had told Reuters last month about Tingyi’s plans to expand into meat processing with a Japanese partner as it seeks to beef up earnings..

Analysts have said expansion into other food products such as meat and snacks, and co-operation with international peers would be important drivers to help accelerate revenue growth of Tingyi, which they expected to see a challenging 2012 as China’s economy slows.

For Tingyi statement, click here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

