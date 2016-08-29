FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese food maker Tingyi Q2 profit slides 87 pct, outlook challenging
August 29, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Chinese food maker Tingyi Q2 profit slides 87 pct, outlook challenging

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chinese food and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp on Monday reported an 87 percent plunge in second-quarter net profit, weighed down by a slowing economy, and said the outlook for the industry remains challenging.

Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand, said profit fell to $12 million in the three months through June, from $91 million in the same period a year earlier. Revenue dropped 18 percent to $2.092 billion.

"In the second half of the year, there still exists relatively great pressure on economic development," Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The result follows a 45.8 percent decline in profit in the first quarter, after which the company said it would face significant challenges in the second quarter.

For the first-half, Tingyi said profit fell 64.75 percent to $70 million while revenue dropped nearly 14 percent.

Hong Kong-listed Tingyi is partner to PepsiCo Inc in fruit juice drinks and Starbucks Corp in ready-to-drink coffees for the Chinese market.

Last week, bigger rival Want Want China Holdings Ltd posted a marginal rise in first-half profit as price competition intensified due to destocking and slowing economic growth in China.

Shares of Tingyi closed down 1.3 percent ahead of the results. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)

