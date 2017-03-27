FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Tingyi profit slumps to 10-year low as consumers choose healthier snacks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 27, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 5 months ago

Tingyi profit slumps to 10-year low as consumers choose healthier snacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said on Monday said annual profit plunged 31 percent, hit by higher raw materials costs and a consumer shift towards shift towards healthier foods and drinks.

Tingyi said net profit came in at $176.9 million in the January-December period, its lowest yearly profit since 2006. The result lagged an average forecast of $190 million from 24 analysts polled Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $8.4 billion.

Shares of Tingyi were down 0.4 percent after the results were announced. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.