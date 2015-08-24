Chinese food maker Tingyi Q2 profit slides as economy weakens

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China’s largest food and beverage maker, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, said second-quarter net profit tumbled 12.5 percent on a slowing economy and that the outlook for the industry remains challenging.

Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand, said profit fell to $90.7 million in April-June, while revenue dropped 6.4 percent from a year ago to $2.55 billion.

For the first-half, profit fell 14.8 percent to $197.7 million while revenue dropped 11.5 percent.

But Tingyi Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a filing he was cautiously optimistic about business prospects in the second half saying that declines in prices for buying raw materials in bulk offered the industry the opportunity to improve profitability.

Hong Kong-listed Tingyi has partnered with PepsiCo Inc in fruit juice drinks and with Starbucks Corp in ready-to-drink coffees for the Chinese market.