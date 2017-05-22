HONG KONG May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best
quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by
healthy sales of its mainstay products.
Tingyi, the Chinese partner of Starbucks Corp for
ready-to-drink coffee and PepsiCo Inc for fruit juice,
said attributable profit for the three months to the end of
March rose 15.3 percent to 433.5 million yuan ($63 million) from
375.9 million yuan a year earlier.
The last time the company registered a year-on-year increase
in quarterly profit was for the three months to the end of June
2014, according to Eikon data based on company figures.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 14.2 billion yuan in the first
quarter, though the company fared better in controlling
distribution and administrative costs than a year earlier,
Tingyi said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
The company's gross profit margin dropped 3.37 percentage
points from a year earlier to 28.04 percent due to the rising
cost of raw materials such as sugar, Tingyi said.
"Due to the impact of rising raw material costs, the gross
profit of the group will remain under pressure in the short
term," Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in the filing.
The owner of the Master Kong brand, which last year reported
a 31 percent drop in profit, has previously said it expected
2017 to be challenging because of slowing economic growth and
rising raw material costs.
While official economic data suggests a rosier 2017 in
China, the bottom lines of the country's top consumer firms -
from brewers to noodle makers and cinema chains - paint a patchy
picture of spending.
Tingyi shares have climbed about 3 percent so far this year,
lagging a 12 percent gain in the benchmark index.
($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Lee Chyen Yee; editing by Himani
Sarkar and David Clarke)