FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands says Q3 net profit $185.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
November 18, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands says Q3 net profit $185.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp : * Third quarterly results for the three months and nine months ended 30th

September 2013 * Says Q3 turnover $3.39 billion versus $2.95 billion * Says Q3 net profit $ 185.9 million versus $ 157.0 million * Board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for

the nine months ended 30 September 2013 * Says in Q3 turnover for instant noodle and beverage grew by 11.07% and 18.53%

respectively * In Q4, the economy of China will still be in a stage of facing a low

inflation as well as a shrinking ppi * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.