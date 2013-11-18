BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands says Q3 net profit $185.9 mln

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp : * Third quarterly results for the three months and nine months ended 30th

September 2013 * Says Q3 turnover $3.39 billion versus $2.95 billion * Says Q3 net profit $ 185.9 million versus $ 157.0 million * Board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for

the nine months ended 30 September 2013 * Says in Q3 turnover for instant noodle and beverage grew by 11.07% and 18.53%

respectively * In Q4, the economy of China will still be in a stage of facing a low

inflation as well as a shrinking ppi