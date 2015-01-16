FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tintbright says CFO and chairman leave the company
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tintbright says CFO and chairman leave the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tintbright AG :

* CFO and Chairman of supervisory board leave Tintbright

* Announces that Ang Chung is stepping down from his position as chief financial officer and member of management board of group for personal reasons

* Says chairman of supervisory board informed company about his resignation with effect from Feb. 10, 2015

* Says Johannes Mauser, chairman of supervisory board informed company about his resignation with effect from Feb. 10, 2015

* Also, Qing Zhang has resigned from his position as deputy chairman of supervisory board with effect from Feb. 16, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.