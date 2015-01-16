BRIEF-Tintbright says CFO and chairman leave the company

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tintbright AG :

* CFO and Chairman of supervisory board leave Tintbright

* Announces that Ang Chung is stepping down from his position as chief financial officer and member of management board of group for personal reasons

* Says chairman of supervisory board informed company about his resignation with effect from Feb. 10, 2015

* Says Johannes Mauser, chairman of supervisory board informed company about his resignation with effect from Feb. 10, 2015

* Also, Qing Zhang has resigned from his position as deputy chairman of supervisory board with effect from Feb. 16, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)