BRIEF-Tintbright AG says 9-month revenue up 5.6 pct to 96.6 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tintbright AG says 9-month revenue up 5.6 pct to 96.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tintbright AG :

* Says group revenue grew 5.6 pct to 96.6 million euros in first nine months (9 months 2013: 91.4 million euros)

* Says 9-month profit for period was 16.0 million euros (9 months 2013: 15.7 million euros)

* Says guidance for FY 2014 confirmed

* Says management board is considering additional controls to strengthen trust

* Says 9-month EBITDA was 22.5 million euros in reporting period, and thus around prior-year-level

* Says still expects pre-tax EBT margin to be 22-24 pct

* Says based on present order situation, management board still anticipates for FY that group will grow revenue by around 10 pct in euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

