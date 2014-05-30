FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Tintbright AG announces q1 interim report
May 30, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- Tintbright AG announces q1 interim report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Tintbright AG : * Dgap-news: Tintbright AG / key word(s): interim report/quarter results

Tintbright AG : Tintbright AG increased margins considerably in the first

quarter of 2014 * says Q1 revenue of EUR 24.5 million (Q1 2013: EUR 24.4 million) * Says Q1 pre-tax margin improved to 22.7% (Q1 2013: 20.8%) * Says Q1 gross profit margin increased to 27.5% (Q1 2013: 25.1%) * says Q1 net profit amounted to EUR 4.1 million (Q1 2013: EUR 3.8 million) * Says guidance for FY 2014 confirmed * Says management board still anticipates that group will grow revenue by

around 10% in euros in 2014 * says Q1 EBITDA was EUR 5.9 million, compared with EUR 5.7 million in the first

quarter of 2013 * Says Q1 cash flow from operating activities was EUR 6.5 million (Q1 2013:

outflow of EUR 8.2 million) * Says it expects in 2014 to report a slight drop of 1-2% in the weaving segment

revenue * says Q1 cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 55.7 million (31 March 2013:

EUR 19.7 million) * Assumes that, as in the previous year, the Q1 of the year will be the weakest

for seasonal reasons * Says for 2014 it still expects the group’s pre-tax margin (ebt margin) to be in

the range of 22-24% * Sees revenue growth of around 15% in the higher-margin processing segment for

2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

