Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tipiak SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 35.9 million euros versus 34.9 million euros last year

* Expects for FY growth of sales and consolidation of results

* Says FY outlook depends on Q3 consumption level in France and prices evolution