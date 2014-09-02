FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German financial watchdog checks Tipp24 disclosures
September 2, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

German financial watchdog checks Tipp24 disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Sept 2 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin on Tuesday said it is checking the circumstances behind Tipp24 regulatory disclosures for possible violation of market rules.

The Internet lottery company issued a profit warning based on a reported jackpot on Sunday only to withdraw the warning on Monday, saying the reported jackpot win had been mistaken.

“We are taking a look to see if market manipulation may have been involved,” a Bafin spokeswoman said.

A Tipp24 spokesman said the Bafin probe was routine and the company was not concerned by the development. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
