BRIEF-Tipp24 slashes 2014 outlook on lottery payout
August 31, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tipp24 slashes 2014 outlook on lottery payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tipp24 SE : * Says adjustment of forecast due to winnings payout * Says a player has won a jackpot of approximately 44 million EUR in a

secondary lottery held by MyLotto24 * Says consolidated EBIT in the current fiscal year 2014 will be burdened by

approximately EUR 5 million * Says is lowering its current EBIT forecast of EUR 15-25 million to EUR 10-20

million * Says previous revenue forecast of EUR 135-145 million is being adjusted to

approximately EUR 90-100 million Source text for Eikon:

