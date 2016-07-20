Tiscali signs broadband partnership agreement with Enel Open Fiber

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian telecoms group Tiscali said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership agreement with Enel Open Fiber (EOF) to collaborate in the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network across Italy.

Under the agreement, EOF, the broadband arm of Italian power utility Enel, will supply Tiscali with access to its yet-to-be-built fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network and its customers with Internet speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second, Tiscali said in a statement.