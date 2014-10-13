FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Tisco Financial Group third quarter net profit down 4 pct
October 13, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Tisco Financial Group third quarter net profit down 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Tisco Financial Group reported a 4 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Monday, hit by higher provision expenses and weak domestic car sales.

The group, which owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand’s top three car loan providers, posted a July-September net profit of 1.09 billion baht ($34 million), slightly higher than the 1.04 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

This compared with 1.13 billion baht a year earlier and 952 million baht from the previous quarter.

The Thai hire purchase sector has suffered from weak auto sales and rising bad debts, which force banks to set aside more loan-loss provisions. Auto loan demand is unlikely to recover this year due to a slowing economy and high household debt, analysts said. ($1 = 32.4400 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)

