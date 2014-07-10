BRIEF-Thai Tisco Financial Group Q2 net profit down 14.4 pct

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Tisco Financial Group Pcl

* Q2 net profit 991.78 million baht ($30.83 million) versus 1.16 billion baht a year earlier

* It is expected to post net profit of 952 million baht for the April-June quarter, according to five analysts polled by SmartEstimate

* Drop in profit mainly due to rising loan loss provision

* Tisco Financial Group owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand’s top three car loan providers

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char)