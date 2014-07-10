FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Tisco Financial Group Q2 net profit down 14.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2014 / 11:08 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Tisco Financial Group Q2 net profit down 14.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Tisco Financial Group Pcl

* Q2 net profit 991.78 million baht ($30.83 million) versus 1.16 billion baht a year earlier

* It is expected to post net profit of 952 million baht for the April-June quarter, according to five analysts polled by SmartEstimate

* Drop in profit mainly due to rising loan loss provision

* Tisco Financial Group owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand’s top three car loan providers

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.