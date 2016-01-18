Thailand's Tisco expects modest loan growth this year

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Tisco Financial Group PCL will have flat to modest loan growth this year of zero to 5 percent and non-performing loans have peaked, Suthas Ruangmanamongkol, the company’s president, said on Monday.

Hire purchase loan growth will stay flat this year, he told a news conference. Hire purchase or auto loans account for 70 percent of Tisco’s total portfolio.

Non-performing loans rose to 3.23 percent last year, according to filings to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.