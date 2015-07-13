Thai Tisco Financial Q2 net profit up 1.2 pct, bad debt rises

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Tisco Financial Group Pcl said on Monday that its second-quarter net profit rose 1.2 percent, helped by a decline in interest expenses due to cuts in interest rates.

It posted a net profit of 1 billion baht ($29.40 million) for the April-June period, higher than the 992 million baht the same period a year earlier, but lower than the average forecast of 1.2 bln baht from two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Non-performing loans rose to 2.86 percent of total lending from 2.65 percent in the previous quarter, due in part to an increase in bad loans to the auto sector and commercial loans, it said in a statement. ($1 = 34.0100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Susan Fenton)