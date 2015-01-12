FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thailand's Tisco 2014 net profit flat, hit by weak auto loans
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thailand's Tisco 2014 net profit flat, hit by weak auto loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tisco Financial Group Pcl

* 2014 net profit 4.25 billion baht ($129.22 million), barely changed from a year earlier, due to falling lending, especially from the auto hire purchase sector, it said in a statement.

* This compared with the 4.1 billion baht forecast by StarMine.

* Says 2014 lending down 8.3 pct on year due to the weak economy and lower auto sales; loans for hire purchase business down 9.6 pct from a year earlier.

* Says non-performing loans (NPLs) at 2.57 pct of total loans at the end of 2014, up from 1.73 pct from a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
