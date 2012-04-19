FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Tisco Financial expects higher loan growth in Q2
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai Tisco Financial expects higher loan growth in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Tisco Financial Group Pcl :

* Expects second-quarter loan growth to be higher than the first quarter as recovery in economy boosts domestic consumption, it said in a statement

* Maintain loan growth target of 10-15 percent for 2012; first-quarter loans up 5.2 percent from the end of 2011

* Tisco Financial owns Tisco Bank, one of Thailand’s top three car loan lenders

* Tisco Financial reported a January-March net profit of 837 million baht ($27 million), up 1 percent from a year earlier and 24 percent from the previous quarter. ($1 = 30.79 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.