FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia Media, L'Espresso multiplex deal seen within weeks
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 5, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia Media, L'Espresso multiplex deal seen within weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media and publisher L‘Espresso are expected to announce a deal that will merge their digital broadcasting assets within weeks, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The combination of the two companies multiplex divisions would create a unit valued at 500 million euros ($675 million), the sources added.

“A couple of weeks are still needed, I would imagine we will need till the second half of February,” one of the sources said, while another spoke of “mid month”.

The companies declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Cristina Carlevaro, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.