Greek major cement producer Titan postpones dividend payment

June 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s Titan Cement Company S.A. said on Tuesday that it would postpone its 2014 dividend payment, due on July 1st, because of the bank holiday announced by the Greek government on Sunday. “here will be a new announcement regarding the new date and the method of payment,” of the dividend, the company said.

Greece’s government on Sunday announced the closure of the country’s banks until July 7th, after talks between Athens and its creditors over bailout money reached an impasse last week. (Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)