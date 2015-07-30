FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek cement maker Titan Q2 profit up 26 percent on U.S. operations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Greek cement maker Titan Q2 profit up 26 percent on U.S. operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest cement maker Titan posted a 26 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by a strong performance in the United States.

The company said net profit climbed to 17.6 million euros ($19.2 million) in the second quarter compared with 13.9 million euros during the same period a year ago.

Greece-based Titan has operations in Turkey, Egypt and the United States, which accounts for more than one third of annual turnover.

Sales increased 25.8 percent to 389 million euros, boosted by higher demand for building materials and a stronger dollar in the United States.

$1 = 0.9152 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.