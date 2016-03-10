Greece's Titan reports Q4 loss on a one-off impairment

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest cement maker Titan posted a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, hurt by an impairment charge.

The company said it had a loss of 2.4 million euros in the final quarter of 2015 compared to a profit of 0.4 million euros during the same period in 2014.

Titan said it booked a 12.4 million euros charge last year, after the company halted the construction of a cement plant in the United States. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)