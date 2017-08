July 28 (Reuters) - Greek Cement Maker Titan

* Q2 sales at 386 million euros from 389 million euros ($431.87 million) in Q2 last year

* Q2 net profit at 27.8 million euros from 17.6 million euros in Q2 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 0.9007 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)