#Basic Materials
March 10, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Cement company Titan makes fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more details)

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Titan, Greece’s second-largest cement maker, reported a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, hurt by an impairment charge for stopping the construction of a plant in the United States.

The company made a loss of 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) in the final quarter of 2015 compared to a profit of 0.4 million euros during the same period in 2014.

Titan said it booked a 12.4 million euros charge last year, after halting the construction of the cement plant in North Carolina, in the United States. Titan said the project’s economics no longer supported continuing the construction.

Demand for cement in Greece has been subdued due to a six-year recession in the country. Against this backdrop, Titan has increased exports and has had strong growth in the United States where it has been investing heavily.

Group sales rose 25.8 percent to 368.3 million euros, thanks to a double-digit rise in the United States, which accounted for half of the group’s turnover.

For the full year, the company reported a 9 percent rise in net profit to 33.8 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8987 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
