FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Titan Machinery to cut jobs, posts 10 pct drop in revenue
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

Titan Machinery to cut jobs, posts 10 pct drop in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly revenue and said it would reduce its workforce at its construction business by about 12 percent.

Revenue fell to $708.6 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $784.5 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $387,000, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $15.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.