Greek cement maker Titan posts first loss in nearly two decades

* Titan posts first loss since at least 1994

* Scraps dividend for second year running

* Sees first signs of recovery in the United States

ATHENS, March 4 (Reuters) - Titan, Greece’s biggest cement producer, reported its first annual loss in at least 19 years on Monday, hurt by a crippling recession in its austerity-struck home market.

The company also said it would not pay a dividend for the second consecutive year. Before the Greek crisis, Titan had been distributing dividends without interruption since the mid-1950s.

The company said it swung to a net loss for 2012 of 24.5 million euros ($31.8 million) from a profit of 11 million in the previous year.

This is the first time Titan has posted a loss according to Reuters data reaching back to 1994.

“The deterioration of results is due to collapsing construction activity in Greece and the drop in southeast European markets,” the company said.

“2013 will be another tough year for Titan,” it added.

The Greek economy is expected to shrink for a sixth consecutive year by 4.5 percent, bringing total GDP contraction in 2008-2013 to about 25 percent.

The plunge in Greece and other austerity-hurt countries in southeast Europe was steep enough to offset higher revenues in Titan’s other big markets -- the United States, Egypt and Turkey which combined account for more than half its sales.

“First signs of recovery are evident in the United States,” said Titan which runs two cement plants in Virginia and Florida. ($1 = 0.7702 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Cowell)