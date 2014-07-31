FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek cement maker Titan Q2 profit more than doubles
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

Greek cement maker Titan Q2 profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek cement maker Titan said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit more than doubled thanks to strong growth in the United States.

Titan was hit by the U.S. housing market and Greek debt crises but has fared better since last year thanks to a recovery in demand for building materials in the United States and the kick-start of a major toll road project in Greece.

Net profit rose to 13.9 million euros in the second quarter from 5.3 million in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 9.9 percent to 58.5 million euros. The company said gas shortages in Egypt, Titan’s biggest market, weighed on results.

Titan said it was investing in alternative fuels to address the issue.

Shares in Titan have gained 16 percent so far this year, outperforming a 3 percent decline by the Athens bourse’s general index. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
