UPDATE 1-Titan Europe sees profit hit by weaker Euro

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British wheelmaker Titan Europe said its first-half profit would fall below market expectations after a weak Euro compounded the impact of an earthquake in Northern Italy and difficult trading conditions in China.

“The board’s current estimate of the impact of trading-related adjustments to the company’s performance would not have required an update before the release of half-year figures in September,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

“However, an additional effect is caused by the significant weakening of the Euro which suggests that our sterling consolidated trading profit will be materially below current market expectations.”

The firm, which makes wheels and undercarriages for mining, construction and agricultural vehicles, said that it could not rule out short-term volume loss at its Italian Finale Emilia business where it is working with insurance and loss recovery partners to ease the financial impact of the earthquake.

In China, the group said trading conditions remained slow with sales values in its construction equipment division depressed by Chinese and other Asian manufacturers expanding into the low-end worldwide aftercare market.

The company said it still believed that its key markets had good prospects for growth in the medium to longer term.

Shares in Titan Europe were 10.6 percent down at 110.25 pence by 0720 GMT.

Last week the group confirmed it had received an approach from Titan International Inc, which may or may not to an offer.