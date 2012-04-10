Russian Technologies asks for govt help to pay debt

ST PETERSBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian state company Russian Technologies said it has asked the government for help in repaying a loan it used to purchase a stake in the world’s biggest titanium maker, VSMPO-Avisma.

“We asked the state for money to cover the loan,” Sergei Chemezov, the company’s chief executive, told journalists on Tuesday, adding that Russian Technologies was not yet planning to sell its VSMPO stake.

He did not specify how much the company needs to service the debt.

Earlier on Tuesday Kommersant business daily reported that Russian Technologies had considered cutting its stake in VSMPO to 25 percent from 70 percent to redeem a $790 million loan, which it got from VTB and Sberbank a few years ago.

A representative for VSMPO-Avisma, a supplier to aircraft producers such as Boeing, declined to comment, and a spokesman for Russian Technologies could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Polina Devit; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Jane Baird)