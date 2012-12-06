FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Titan Machinery raises revenue forecast
December 6, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Titan Machinery raises revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc’s quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations and the farm equipment retailer raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year.

Titan said it expects revenue of between $2.0 billion and $2.15 billion for the year ending January 2013, above its prior forecast of $1.95 billion to $2.1 billion.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $13.9 million, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ended October, from $12.7, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 38 percent to $582.1 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 65 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $512.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

