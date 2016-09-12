N.J. homeowners must arbitrate dispute with title firms - 3rd Circuit

New Jersey homeowners accusing title agents of overcharging them by hundreds of dollars for recording deeds and mortgages during real estate closings will have to submit their dispute to individual arbitration, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, a divided 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said defendants did not waive their right to arbitration by not claiming it earlier in the nearly eight-year-old case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cQG0zX