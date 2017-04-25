FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apax, shareholders prepare IPO of Brazil's Tivit
April 25, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 4 months ago

Apax, shareholders prepare IPO of Brazil's Tivit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - British buyout firm Apax Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors have filed for regulatory permission to list information technology services provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

According to the website of Brazilian securities industry watchdog CVM, Apax as well as a number of investors led by Tivit Chief Executive Officer Luiz Roberto Mattar, will sell an unspecified number of shares in an initial public offering. Proceeds from the so-called secondary offering will go to Apax and the other shareholders, and not for the company's coffers, according to documents in the CVM website. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves, Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

