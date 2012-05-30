FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TiVo reports quarterly loss as costs rise
May 30, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

TiVo reports quarterly loss as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - TiVo Inc, a maker of digital television recorders, posted a quarterly loss, compared with a profit last year, as operating costs rose.

Net loss for the first quarter was $20.8 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with a profit of $139 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier when the company benefited from $175.7 million in litigation proceeds from a settlement with DISH Network Corp.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $67.8 million. Total subscriptions rose by 524,000, or 27 percent, to about 2.5 million.

TiVo shares closed at $8.96 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
