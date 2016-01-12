FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TiVo names CFO Naveen Chopra as interim chief executive
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

TiVo names CFO Naveen Chopra as interim chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Set-top box maker TiVo Inc named Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra interim chief executive, as incumbent Tom Rogers takes on the role of non-executive chairman.

Chopra, 42, has been with TiVo since 2003 and will take charge as interim CEO effective January 30. He will continue as CFO, the company said on Tuesday.

Rogers will step down at the end of January after nearly 11 years at the helm.

TiVo sells subscriptions directly to customers and also licenses its technology to cable TV operators that rent recorders to their subscribers.

The company is trying to partner with more cable TV operators to expand its business. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.