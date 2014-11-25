FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TiVo profit falls 49 percent hurt by income tax provision
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 25, 2014 / 9:27 PM / in 3 years

TiVo profit falls 49 percent hurt by income tax provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc reported a 49 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a provision for future tax bills.

The company’s net profit fell to $6.3 million, or 6 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $12.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

TiVo recorded a tax provision of $7.1 million in the quarter, compared with a tax benefit of $2 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $118.4 million, driven by a 32 percent rise in total subscriptions.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.