FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TiVo revenue jumps 20 pct on strong cable subscriber additions
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

TiVo revenue jumps 20 pct on strong cable subscriber additions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - TiVo Inc, a digital video recorder maker, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more cable subscribers.

TiVo posted a net profit of $710,000, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $15.8 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $106.3 million from $88.9 million a year earlier.

The company said it added 319,000 net subscribers in the quarter ended Jan. 31, including 313,000 subscribers in its cable and satellite television business, which provides digital video recording service through its own and service providers’ set-top boxes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.