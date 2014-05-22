TiVo revenue jumps 30 pct on strong subscription growth

May 22 (Reuters) - Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in subscriptions through partners such as Virgin Media and Ono.

TiVo reported a net profit of $8.1 million, or 7 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, compared with a loss of $10.3 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $107.1 million from $82.6 million a year earlier, TiVo said on Thursday.