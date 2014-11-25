FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TiVo profit falls 49 percent hurt by income tax provision
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

TiVo profit falls 49 percent hurt by income tax provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc reported a 49 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a provision for future tax bills.

The company’s net profit fell to $6.3 million, or 6 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $12.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

TiVo recorded a tax provision of $7.1 million in the quarter, compared with a tax benefit of $2 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $118.4 million, driven by a 32 percent rise in total subscriptions. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.