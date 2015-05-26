TiVo revenue rises 7.2 pct

May 26 (Reuters) - Digital video recorder maker TiVo Inc’s quarterly revenue rose about 7.2 percent, helped by higher subscriptions.

TiVo’s net income fell to $7.9 million from $8.1 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, however, profit rose by a cent to 8 cents as weighted average common diluted shares fell.

Net revenue rose to $114.7 million from $107.1 million.

The company also said it bought Poland-based Cubiware to increase its international market share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)