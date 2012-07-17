TiVo to buy advertisement research company-NY Times

July 17 (Reuters) - TiVo Inc will announce on Tuesday that it has bought advertisement research company TRA for about $20 million, the New York Times reported, citing Tom Rogers, the president of TiVo.

TRA’s technology helps advertisers and networks to measure the effectiveness of advertisements on television. This makes it possible for advertisers to tell which networks are most effective at selling products like beer, cookies or cars.

“We believe television is at an inflection point,” Rogers told the NY Times. “In the digital realm you measure click by click and get increasingly granular information. This kind of metric has not developed well in the television space before now,” he added.

TiVo sells set-up boxes that record and play back TV programs. The company sells its own set-top boxes and licenses technology to cable TV operators including Charter Communications Inc, DirecTV and Virgin Media Inc.