Sept 24 (Reuters) - TiVo Inc, which sells set-top boxes and licenses its digital video recording (DVR) technology to cable operators, said it settled its pending patent litigation with Verizon Communications Inc.

The companies have entered into a mutual patent licensing agreement, under which Verizon will provide TiVo compensation of about $250.4 million through July 2018.

The companies agreed to dismiss all pending litigation between them.