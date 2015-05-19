TJX sales rise 6 pct as more shoppers visit stores

May 19 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly sales as more customers visited its stores and the company expanded its offerings.

The company’s net income rose to $474.6 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $454.3 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $6.87 billion from $6.49 billion, while comparable sales rose 5 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)