Retailer TJX's sales rise 6.5 pct

Aug 18 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported a 6.5 percent rise in quarterly sales as more bargain-hungry shoppers visited its stores.

The company said its net income rose to $549.3 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 from $517.6 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.36 billion from $6.92 billion, while comparable sales rose 6 percent.