UPDATE 2-TJX same-store sales beat estimates, shares at record high
August 18, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-TJX same-store sales beat estimates, shares at record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 2nd-qtr same-store sales rise 6 pct vs est 3 pct

* Earnings 80 cents/share vs est 76 cents

* Comp sales driven by customer traffic - CEO

* Shares rise as much as 6.7 pct to all-time high (Adds analysts’ comment; updates shares)

By Subrat Patnaik

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Retailer TJX Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly comparable store sales as bargain-hungry shoppers flocked to its outlets.

Shares of the owner of off-price retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls rose as much as 6.7 percent to a record high of $76.40 in early trading on Tuesday.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 6 percent in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, handily beating the 3 percent increase analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected.

“It was great to see that comp sales were entirely driven by customer traffic - our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential traffic improvement,” CEO Carol Meyrowitz said in a statement.

Unlike other retailers, sales at the company’s stores have not been hurt by e-commerce, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.

Off-price retailers such as TJX offer designer brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Juicy Couture at low prices. Often, this is off-season merchandise sourced from manufacturers or department store operators.

“TJX lies in the sweet spot of retail, offering brand name products at attractively discounted prices catering to a strapped middle- and lower-income consumer looking for value,” Retail Metrics President Ken Perkins wrote in a note.

Net income rose about 6 percent to $549.3 million, or 80 cents per share.

Revenue increased 6.5 percent to $7.36 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share on revenue of $7.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TJX also raised its full-year profit forecast to $3.24-$3.28 per share from $3.21-$3.27. The company, which usually issues conservative forecasts, raised its full-year estimate in May.

Analysts were expecting a full-year profit of $3.30 per share.

The company’s shares were trading up 5.7 percent at $75.73 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
