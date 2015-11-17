TJX quarterly sales rise 5.3 percent

Nov 17 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly sales, as more bargain-hungry shoppers visited its stores.

The company said net income fell to $587.3 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $595 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/1kC53Wq)

On a per share basis, net income rose to 86 cents per share from 85 cents, as the company had fewer shares outstanding.

Revenue rose to $7.75 billion from $7.37 billion.