TJX quarterly sales rise 7.9 pct

Feb 24 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc, the owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls off-price chains, reported a 7.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net sales as it attracted more bargain-hungry shoppers in the holiday season.

The company’s net income rose to $666.5 million, or 99 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 30 from $648.2 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $8.96 billion from $8.30 billion.

Sales at established stores increased 6 percent. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)